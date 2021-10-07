Man who was reported missing now wanted on mental health warrant: Saanich police

Saanich police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a mental health warrant.

Police are searching for Robert Gray, 30, who was last seen near the intersection of Quadra Street and Greenridge Crescent at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gray was reported missing last week, and on Oct. 1 the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP asked for the community's help in searching for him.

On Wednesday, Saanich police said that were searching for him under a mental health warrant.

"There are significant concerns for his mental well-being, and he poses a danger to himself and possibly others," said Saanich police in a release Wednesday.

Police said investigators and police service dogs located Gray in the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street earlier Wednesday, but he fled the area.

Gray is described as a white man with a slim build who stands 5' 10" tall. He has blonde curly hair that's usually worn in a high ponytail and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark beige pants, though police say he may be "actively changing clothes."

Anyone who sees Gray is asked to call 911 immediately, according to Saanich police.