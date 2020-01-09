VICTORIA -- A man with a history of violence who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Nanaimo RCMP say Curtis Jesse Houle, 35, was wanted across the country for parole violations.

Police located Houle at approximately 9 p.m. in a home on Chestnut Street. The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team (ERT) then entered the home and arrested Houle and two other adults without incident, police said.

Inside the property, the ERT found a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition, a replica Glock firearm, approximately 2 ounces of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Mounties say they are recommending charges of drug trafficking and firearm offences against Houle. The 35-year-old man already has a history of drug trafficking, violence and firearms offences.

The two other adults arrested were released with no charges.

The investigation is ongoing.