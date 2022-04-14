Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Victoria

Gregory Brotherston, 40, is described as a white man standing six feet, once inch tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. (Victoria police) Gregory Brotherston, 40, is described as a white man standing six feet, once inch tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. (Victoria police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario