Man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested in Port Alberni
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:58AM PDT
A man wanted on several warrants including attempted murder has been arrested in Port Alberni.
Mounties say 31-year-old Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson was arrested without incident on charges stemming from an incident on March 13.
The outstanding warrants were related to a charge of attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon.
Thompson was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.