The West Shore RCMP is looking for a 32-year-old man accused in a series of sex crimes.

Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Richard Tom, who they describe as 5'4" tall and weighing 198 pounds. Police say Tom has black hair, dark brown eyes and a medium build.

The warrant is related to four counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Tipsters can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)