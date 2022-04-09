Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Victoria, police say

A man who was wanted Canada-wide and believed to be in Victoria has been arrested, local police said Friday.

Christopher Gaudet was wanted on a warrant for suspension of statutory release. Victoria police officers located him inside a multi-unit residential building in the 1900-block of Ashgrove Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the department said in a late-evening news release.

Gaudet fled the residence on foot and was arrested near Shakespeare Street and Gladstone Avenue by members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, police said.

The GVERT used "a loud distraction device" during the arrest, police said, adding that no one was injured during the incident.

Gaudet remains in custody, according to the Victoria Police Department. He is serving a federal sentence of more than three years for possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, kidnapping while using a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of tracking.

He was the subject of a public notice on Thursday, as police sought help from Victoria residents to locate him.