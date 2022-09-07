Man uses pickup truck to steal massive pipes from Campbell River store

Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a man who reportedly stole massive culvert pipes from a local Andrew Sheret Ltd. store.

The theft was reported just after midnight on Aug. 29. Staff told police that several culvert pipes – which measure about six metres long and 10 to 12 inches wide – were stolen from the store's lot.

Surveillance photos released by the RCMP show a man using a pickup truck to load the pipes.

The truck is described as a grey Dodge Ram 1500 truck with an extended cab.

The driver is described as a white man who's approximately 40 years old.

Anyone with information on the man or the theft is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.