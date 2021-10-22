Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino

The man was fishing in Kootowis Creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road, when the bear approached him from behind, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (BCCOS) The man was fishing in Kootowis Creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road, when the bear approached him from behind, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (BCCOS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener