

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties say they've arrested a man who led them on a lengthy foot chase through the wilderness near Qualicum Beach before he tried to drown a police dog in a river.

It happened Dec. 28 at around 11 p.m., when Oceanside RCMP officers spotted a vehicle on Claymore Road West they determined was stolen from the Comox Valley.

RCMP say they followed the vehicle's tracks in the snow until they found it in a ditch with a driver and passenger inside.

Officers instructed both occupants to get out and while the passenger complied, the driver fled into the nearby bush.

A police dog was called in and the suspect was tailed for three-and-a-half hours through snow, slush, water, over fallen trees and across rivers, according to RCMP.

The man was eventually found hiding on a river bank and tried to run again.

The police dog was unleashed and tried to take down the man, and that's when police say he pulled the dog into the river and attempted to drown it.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and he released the dog, and he was then taken into custody.

Police say 29-year-old Justin John Chester faces charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in tools, failing to stop for police and failing to comply with a probation order.

Mounties say they located several weapons in the vehicle Chester fled from and he also had several outstanding warrants in Port Alberni.

The second occupant of the vehicle, 32-year-old Christopher Wade Rathby, faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in tools.