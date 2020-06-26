VICTORIA -- A woman is in custody following a stabbing in Victoria that left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900-block of Douglas Street. The Victoria Police Department says it received reports of a stabbing and when officers arrived, they located the victim, who was already receiving medical attention.

The victim was then taken to hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was recorded on surveillance camera and officers were quickly able to identify the female suspect connected to the assault.

Later that day, officers determined that the woman was in Sidney. Members of the Sidney RCMP were able to locate and arrest the woman, who was then taken to VicPD holding cells.

Police say that, while officers were searching for the suspect, the victim of the stabbing left the hospital “against medical advice.”

Police later located the man and took him back to the hospital for treatment, where he remains.

The woman was held in custody until Friday morning, where she appeared in court for several recommended charges, including aggravated assault.