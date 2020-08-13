VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are searching for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in an assault Monday morning.

Police say that at roughly 11:30 a.m., a man was struck from behind near a bus stop on the 6400-block of Metral Drive in North Nanaimo, while walking towards a Superstore gas station.

The attack left the man with a concussion and fractured facial bones.

Police say the victim’s injuries left him unable to remember the incident clearly, and he is unable to describe who the attacker may have been.

Mounties believe that whoever the assaulter was may have fled the area southbound on Metral Drive.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have dashcam video of the area at the time is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.