VICTORIA -- One man remains in hospital in critical condition after a Halloween brawl in Saanich Thursday night.

A Saanich patrol officer came upon a fight in the roadway on Lansdowne Road at Aldridge Street at approximately 11 p.m.

Police say a group of people were involved and fled the scene when the officer arrived.

A 20-year-old man who tried to intervene in a physical fight between two women was stabbed by another man who was wielding a screwdriver, police said Friday.

The victim was transported to hospital with cuts, scratches and a puncture wound that penetrated his lung, police said.

The man remains in hospital with a collapsed lung. He is in critical but stable condition.

A 24-year-old Saanich man was arrested at the scene and the police canine unit found what is believed to be the screwdriver involved in the stabbing in some bushes nearby.

Police are recommending charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with recognizance and failure to comply with probation.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.