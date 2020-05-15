VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating a stabbing that left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria Thursday night.

Police say the stabbing took place at approximately 9 p.m. in the 700-block of Johnson Street.

Both police and BC Emergency Health Services attended to the scene. The man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Police say that no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.