A man is lucky to be suffering only minor injuries after the car he was in plunged down a six-metre embankment northeast of Port Alberni Wednesday night.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the man from the vehicle near Horne Lake at approximately 10 p.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of Horne Lake Caves Road and Bay Road.

The Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department told CTV News the man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.