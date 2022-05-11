Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich stabbing
One man remained in hospital Wednesday with what police described as "life-altering" injuries after a stabbing in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades says the altercation happened just before 1 a.m. outside a home on Santa Anita Avenue in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood.
The perpetrator remains at large but police say the assault does not appear to have been random.
"While the victim was initially uncooperative with police in providing information, the priority for responding officers was to administer first-aid and immediate care," Anastasiades said in a statement Wednesday.
"Further attempts to speak to him are being made once he is medically able to, which we anticipate will be later today," he added.
Officers were canvassing the neighbourhood Wednesday morning, looking for witnesses and security camera video of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. You can also report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
Conservative leadership debate: Candidates outline vision for Canada
Six candidates vying for the Conservative leadership all framed the country -- and the party -- as deeply divided at the first official debate on Wednesday, and took turns pointing fingers at one rival they accuse of driving disunity in the race.
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Vancouver
-
Teen victim of Surrey swarming attack being bullied and blamed online, mother says
Mounties in Surrey say there may be more arrests following a vicious assault on a 15-year-old by other teenage girls that was filmed and posted online.
-
B.C.'s new method of counting COVID-19 deaths may be obscuring benefit of vaccination
While it's long been known that vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of severe outcomes from COVID-19, B.C.'s recent change to how it reports deaths related to the disease may be making it harder to see that in the data.
-
An engaging day in the legislature: B.C. MLA proposes to girlfriend on house floor
Coquitlam-Port Moody MLA Rick Glumac surprised the B.C. legislature Wednesday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Haven Lurbiecki, who was watching from the gallery.
Edmonton
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videos
TikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital
A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Toronto to hire private security guards to patrol parks in effort to keep encampments from popping up
Some Toronto parks could soon see private security guards on patrol around the clock as part of the city’s effort to keep encampments from appearing.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary artist hoping Flames fans go wild for playoff anthem
Joey Braunwarth says he still remembers all of the words to the Calgary Flames' 2004 unofficial playoff anthem 'In Da Dome.'
-
Jason Kenney says he's supported by a 'significant majority' of the UCP
With a week to go before the results of a UCP leadership vote are set to be revealed, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is confident his party is behind him and want to move forward.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Quebec restaurant, hotel sectors want feds to loosen foreign worker rules to fix labour shortage
Quebec's hotels and restaurants are dealing with a major labour shortage and they are asking the federal government for help before the high tourist season picks up.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
Private member’s resolution in Manitoba aims to better protect students, youth athletes from sexual assault
Allegations of sexual assault against Winnipeg high football coach and teacher Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, have sparked calls for better protections for students and youth in sports.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
Regina
-
Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case
A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.
-
Plans to make security changes in Legislature expected to pass
The provincial government continues to push for the transfer of security responsibility from the Sargeant-At-Arms to the Ministry of Justice at the legislative building, something the opposition continues to fight.
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
Barrie
-
Remains of Parry Sound man missing since 2018 found
The remains of a Parry Sound man reported missing more than four years ago have been found.
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to a long line of camping tents set up along Barrie's waterfront to highlight the peril of the homeless.
-
Ontario's honey bees in peril
A tiny parasitic mite, a very tough winter and cold spring are being blamed for significant honey bee colony losses in Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.
Northern Ontario
-
Final day of FONOM conference addresses mental health, addictions
Delegates at the FONOM conference heard that challenges like homelessness and addiction aren't just affecting big northern Ontario centres -- it's affecting them all.
-
Nipissing District sees spike in job listings
It's a great time to be looking for work: two employment agencies in the Nipissing District are seeing a large increase in the number of job postings in the region.
-
Sudbury rolls out the red carpet for young boy battling cancer
Greater Sudbury rolled out the red carpet for Jackson Twain, 4, who was treated to a fun day that included a classic car parade. Twain is currently battling cancer.