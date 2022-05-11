Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich assault

One man is in hospital with what police describe as "life-altering" injuries after an assault in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades says the altercation happened just before 1 a.m. outside a home on Santa Anita Avenue in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood.

Police say the assault does not appear to have been random and the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Officers were canvassing the neighbourhood Wednesday morning, looking for witnesses and security camera video of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.