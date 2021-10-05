Man suffers 'head and facial trauma' in unprovoked assault: Nanaimo RCMP

Victoria -

Police are investigating after a homeless man was sent to hospital for "head and facial trauma" following a seemingly unprovoked assault in Nanaimo on Saturday evening.

Mounties were called to the incident along Museum Way in downtown Nanaimo just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses told police that about an hour earlier, three men dressed in dark clothing approached the victim, who was sitting along Museum Way.

After briefly speaking with the victim, witnesses say the trio struck the man with an object that resembled a metal pipe.

Witnesses last saw the trio running on Museum Way towards Gordon Street before getting into a black minivan that drove towards Terminal Avenue, according to RCMP.

The victim, 24, was then taken to hospital for injuries to his face and head.

"This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a person in our community who was unable to defend himself," said Const. Simon Gallimore of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have video footage of the area.

Police are asking any individuals or businesses that have video footage of the area of Museum Way, Commercial Street, Terminal Avenue and Gordon Street between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 to notify Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.