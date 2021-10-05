Man suffers 'head and facial trauma' in unprovoked assault: Nanaimo RCMP
Police are investigating after a homeless man was sent to hospital for "head and facial trauma" following a seemingly unprovoked assault in Nanaimo on Saturday evening.
Mounties were called to the incident along Museum Way in downtown Nanaimo just before 11 p.m.
Witnesses told police that about an hour earlier, three men dressed in dark clothing approached the victim, who was sitting along Museum Way.
After briefly speaking with the victim, witnesses say the trio struck the man with an object that resembled a metal pipe.
Witnesses last saw the trio running on Museum Way towards Gordon Street before getting into a black minivan that drove towards Terminal Avenue, according to RCMP.
The victim, 24, was then taken to hospital for injuries to his face and head.
"This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a person in our community who was unable to defend himself," said Const. Simon Gallimore of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have video footage of the area.
Police are asking any individuals or businesses that have video footage of the area of Museum Way, Commercial Street, Terminal Avenue and Gordon Street between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 to notify Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
COVID-19 pandemic no longer Canadians' top concern: Nanos survey
The COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed how many of us live since it first grabbed attention nearly two years ago is no longer the top issue of concern among Canadians, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.
Reactions to hair dye, skin rashes raise questions of how COVID-19 impacts immune system
Some reports of unexpected skin rashes among those previously infected with COVID-19 add to ongoing questions over how the disease impacts the immune system.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months: study
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.
Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoors: study
A new joint study from researchers in Quebec and the U.S. suggests that without wearing a mask, a two-metre physical distancing guideline indoors is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Facebook whistleblower says company puts profits over safety, urges more oversight
While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation.
Vancouver
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandates
B.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
-
B.C. adds 593 cases of COVID-19, no deaths as new vaccine requirement announced
British Columbia has recorded another 593 cases of COVID-19 but no related deaths, the government said Tuesday after officials announced a new vaccine requirement for visitors in health-care settings.
-
Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings, starting with care homes
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
Edmonton
-
Contact tracing returns to Alberta schools
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
-
Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
-
'He's not going to win': Candy shop recovering from string of robberies
The Be-A-Bella candy and gift shop in the Highlands neighbourhood is recovering after being robbed several times in recent days.
Calgary
-
'Too little, too late': Critics respond after Alberta reinstates contact tracing in schools
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
-
'Alberta is at the edge of a precipice': Kenney, Copping invited to tour ICUs
The head of the Alberta Medical Association is inviting Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping to tour an Edmonton-area ICU to "break the disconnect" between political policy and reality.
-
Contact tracing returns to Alberta schools
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier pressed to investigate 'statistically curious' vaccine medical exemptions in PC caucus
The number of medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine in Premier Doug Ford's caucus is 'statistically curious,' according to his political critics, after two members were given a pass – a rate that far exceeds the rest of the province.
-
Gas prices in Toronto set to soar to record high and here's when that will happen
Gas prices in Toronto are expected to increase to record levels in the next few days.
-
Ontario woman says she'll pay for third vaccine dose so she'll be allowed on cruise ship
An Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
Thousands of orderlies file grievances against Montreal health authority, alleging racism
Thousands of grievances have been filed against the central-south Montreal health authority by orderlies, who say their work conditions are a perfect example of systemic racism.
-
Read the list: Coroner's recommendations to prevent another death like Joyce Echaquan's
From taking better patient notes to teaching doctors and nurses in training about Indigenous communities, coroner Gehane Kamel issued a list of recommendations for institutions across Quebec. Read them here.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
Mandated measures driving up vaccinations in Nova Scotia
There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.
Winnipeg
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
Manitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
-
More tickets, heftier fines considered to sway snow zone violators in Winnipeg
The city is looking at ways to boost compliance of snow plow zones in Winnipeg, which could see more tickets and heftier fines.
Saskatoon
-
Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
-
Saskatoon family not giving up on finding missing man
The family of a Saskatoon man who hasn’t been seen since late September remains hopeful he is alive, but desperately wants him to come home.
-
'They both flipped out': Witness says Saskatoon restaurant worker was assaulted after requesting proof of vaccination
An incident that was sparked when staff at a Saskatoon restaurant asked two customers for proof of vaccination escalated to the point of violence, according to a witness.
Regina
-
10 new COVID-19-related deaths in Sask., 242 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.
-
U of R Rams quarterback goes viral for sideline interview
An interview featuring University of Regina Rams quarterback Sawyer Buettner, fresh off the field in Saturday’s game with blood dripping from his face, has gone viral.
-
Here's what residents should know as Sask. heads into 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Saskatchewan residents are heading into their second pandemic Thanksgiving and the government has offered some recommendations for weekend gatherings.
London
-
Residents of Lyle Street high rise advised not to use balconies following toddler's death
Residents of a high-rise building where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
-
Fire breaks out above iconic London, Ont. bar
Quick action by city firefighters has saved an iconic London, Ont. bar.
-
'She's in a coma': Elgin County woman remains in hospital after collision with farm vehicle
Jess Reimer's family is by her side at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Campus, as she recovers from a devastating crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
-
Vale resumes annual reseeding program, this time near Wahnapitae
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
-
B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
Kitchener
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
-
'Extremely frustrating': No timeline from WRDSB on when volunteer coaches can return
Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.
-
Hidden garden on top of Stone Road Mall growing food for those in need
A garden hidden on top of Guelph's Stone Road Mall is being used to grow produce for those in need.