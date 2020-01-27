VICTORIA -- Police on the West Shore are asking the public to help identify a man they say walked out of a Langford store with two expensive hoverboards.

RCMP investigators are looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras on December 29, 2019.

The man allegedly took two Segway-brand hoverboards from the Superstore location at 835 Langford Parkway.

The hoverboards are worth over $300 each, according to Mounties.

The suspect is described as:

male, 25-35 years old

approximately 5’10" tall

heavy set

with dark brown hair

wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and grey shoes

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.