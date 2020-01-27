VICTORIA -- Police on the West Shore are asking the public to help identify a man they say walked out of a Langford store with two expensive hoverboards.

RCMP investigators are looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras on December 29, 2019.

The man allegedly took two Segway-brand hoverboards from the Superstore location at 835 Langford Parkway. 

The hoverboards are worth over $300 each, according to Mounties. 

The suspect is described as:

  • male, 25-35 years old
  • approximately 5’10" tall
  • heavy set
  • with dark brown hair
  • wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and grey shoes

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.