Man steals hoverboards from Langford Superstore: RCMP
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 2:34PM PST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 5:26PM PST
VICTORIA -- Police on the West Shore are asking the public to help identify a man they say walked out of a Langford store with two expensive hoverboards.
RCMP investigators are looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras on December 29, 2019.
The man allegedly took two Segway-brand hoverboards from the Superstore location at 835 Langford Parkway.
The hoverboards are worth over $300 each, according to Mounties.
The suspect is described as:
- male, 25-35 years old
- approximately 5’10" tall
- heavy set
- with dark brown hair
- wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and grey shoes
Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.