Two people suffered stab wounds in an apparent domestic dispute that took place at a downtown Victoria restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Cora restaurant in the 800-block of Douglas Street for a report of a stabbing inside the establishment.

They arrived to find a female with non-life threatening stab wounds and she was transported to Victoria General Hospital for treatment.

The man left the scene and was apprehended by police a block away. He suffered a head injury and was also transported to VGH, police say. There are unconfirmed reports that the woman retaliated by stabbing the man with a fork.

Officers say there's no risk to the public.

"This is just a dispute between a male and a female that went wrong and there are some injuries that were sustained," said Sgt. Wade Murray.

He said it was "shocking" for staff on scene, and they're receiving support for the traumatic experience.

The restaurant was closed as forensic investigators processed the scene. Murray said charges would likely be recommended in the incident.