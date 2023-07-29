Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMP

A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Cedar Street, according to Campbell River RCMP.

The man was stabbed by a 22-year-old who knew him, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Mounties said the suspect resisted arrest, and the resulting altercation injured two officers. They were taken to hospital with “varying levels of non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect was also taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for non-specified injuries.

“Drugs are believed to be a factor in this event,” Const. Maury Tyre with Campbell River RCMP wrote in a news release Saturday.

“Police do not believe there is any threat to the safety of the general public at this time.”

Mounties said they are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information about “criminal activity in the community” is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.