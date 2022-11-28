Man seriously injured after falling two storeys at Uptown mall during police call: IIO

B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that left a man with serious injuries after he fell at least two storeys at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Saanich police told the IIO that officers were called to the area for reports of a shoplifter at Walmart.

The suspect then ran to an upper-level mall parking lot and climbed over a guardrail onto a ledge, police claim.

Shortly after, he fell roughly two to three storeys and suffered serious injuries. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The IIO says it's looking into if any police action or inaction contributed to the man's injuries.

The police watchdog is called anytime a police-involved incident results in serious harm or death, regardless of if there's allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information on Saturday's fall is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online at iiobc.ca.