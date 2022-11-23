Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core in the spring of 2020.
In his sentencing decision published Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gomery called the assault a "deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack that took place in full view of onlookers on the sidewalk in downtown Victoria on a sunny afternoon."
A jury found Shelbe Drummond, 27, guilty of the aggravated assault on a man identified in court documents as Mr. Kloeszar.
The assault occurred on June 1, 2020, outside the Our Place Society shelter in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, where both Drummond and Kloeszar frequented.
On the day of the assault, Drummond believed that Kloeszar had attacked him in his sleep the night before, the judge wrote.
While it is unclear if that was the case, Drummond came to the shelter that day armed with a baseball bat and waited for Kloeszar.
While waiting, Drummond's friend tried to persuade him not to attack Kloeszar but was unsuccessful.
Kloeszar arrived and struck up a conversation with Drummond, who waited until Kloeszar turned his back and crouched on the sidewalk to remove something from his backpack.
That's when Drummond pulled out the bat and repeatedly brought it down on Kloeszar's face, head and shoulders with what one eyewitness described as "committed swings," the judge wrote.
When the victim tried to crawl away, Drummond followed and continued to attack him, according to the judge.
When the attack was over, Kloeszar had been struck 10 or 11 times, all of it caught on surveillance video.
Drummond, who was 24 years old at the time, dropped the bat and fled the scene.
EXTENSIVE INJURIES
Kloeszar did not testify during Drummond's trial, nor did he provide a victim impact statement at the sentencing phase.
Photographs of his injuries showed extensive bruising to his back and torso, and significant lacerations to his face and head, including one that required at least 10 stitches, according to the judge.
The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal. Drummond's defence counsel proposed a conditional sentence of two years less a day, followed by up to three years of probation.
The judge cited several aggravating factors in the case, including that Drummond waited until Kloeszar was crouched and defenceless before beginning his attack, and that he fled the scene afterward.
Drummond, a father of a six-year-old daughter, with another child on the way, offered "a heartfelt expression of remorse for his actions," which the judge accepted as a mitigating factor in his sentencing.
"It is good that he has come to this recognition of his fault and a determination to do better," the judge wrote. "Even a late apology and acknowledgment of error is much better than not at all."
Along with the three-year prison sentence, the judge ordered Drummond to provide samples for registration with the national DNA database. He is also prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years upon his release.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'
John Herdman and Alphonso Davies say they're ready for their next World Cup challenge against Croatia.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Kim Jung Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unilateral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government 'idiots' and 'a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.'
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
Man who allegedly drove truck into B.C. residential school march charged
Nearly six months after attendees of a march to honour residential school victims and survivors in Mission, B.C. reported that a man deliberately drove a truck into the crowd – a criminal charge has been laid.
-
'Unprecedented': B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards Indigenous mom $150K in discrimination case
An Indigenous mother whose children were wrongfully taken from her and placed in care has been awarded $150,000 in damages in a decision described as "unprecedented" by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
Edmonton
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steady
Alberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'Heinous act of terror': Edmonton teen killed in Jerusalem bombing
An Israeli-Canadian teen who was killed in a bombing in Jerusalem Wednesday was from Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP call on Toronto mayor to withdraw request for more powers
Ontario’s official opposition is urging Toronto’s mayor to withdraw his request for new powers that would allow certain bylaws to pass with just a third of council’s support.
Calgary
-
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past Flames
Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
'We cannot guarantee your safety': Calgary couple takes Iranian protest to World Cup
A Calgary couple has taken their protest of Iran’s hardline regime and their fight for women’s rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Kitchener
-
Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police
Waterloo regional police said there will be a large police presence Wednesday night in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener, after reports that shots were fired in the area.
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiatives
Saskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
Barrie
-
City councillors expected to formally name new deputy mayor next week
City councillors were back in the chambers Wednesday for this session's first general committee meeting, setting the stage for what the next four years may look like.
-
Ont. man arrested in human trafficking case involving 15-year-old girl
Police in Owen Sound arrested a local man accused of exploiting a young teen in a human trafficking investigation.
-
New Wasaga Beach casino opens to eager gamblers
Eager gamblers flocked to the new casino in Wasaga Beach for the opening day.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.