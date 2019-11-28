VICTORIA – Mounties on Vancouver Island are revealing more details about a manhunt that triggered a lockdown at all schools in Port McNeill on Monday.

The RCMP say they received a call about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 19. During their investigation, officers on scene saw a man throw an item into a ditch, according to police.

While the man was being transported to the Port McNeill Hospital, officers reportedly found a gun in the ditch. But before police could arrest the man, he ran from the hospital into a forest across from a school.

"Although there was no direct threat to the school or the students, it was immediately determined to have the school institute their lockdown procedure until the suspect was located and arrested," said Port McNeill RCMP Cpl. Nathan Lingley on Thursday.

Police had also warned local residents and businesses to lock their doors.

The Campbell River RCMP police dog service was brought in and the man was later identified and arrested after a struggle with police and the dog near Cardena Crescent in Port McNeill.

The RCMP say 31-year-old Justin Chester, from Courtenay, was transported to the hospital for his injuries and then to the Port McNeill RCMP detachment.

The police dog's handler was also treated for an injury received during the struggle to arrest the suspect, police said.

A female passenger in the vehicle was later released on documentation for a court date in February 2020.

The RCMP say a later search of the vehicle turned up evidence consistent with drug trafficking, including several illicit drugs, cash, multiple phones, and several types of ammunition.

Chester has been charged with several firearms offences and has been remanded in custody until Dec. 10. Drug charges are anticipated as evidence is processed, according to police.