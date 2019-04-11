

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are on scene in the Gordon Head area where a man's body has been discovered.

Police were called to the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane Thursday for a report of a man who was not responsive nor breathing.

BC Ambulance attended the call and determined the man was dead.

Saanich police detectives and members of the forensic identification team are on scene.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic is being re-routed around the intersection.

Police are releasing no further information at this time but said an update would be provided when available.

