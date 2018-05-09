

The Canadian Press





Police in Victoria hope witnesses can help them track a man who uses baby food as an excuse to rob his victims.

Police say an older couple was approached by a well-groomed man in his 30s, with a slight build and dark moustache and beard.

The man asked for money and, when the couple declined, he said he needed the cash for baby formulaand threatened to harm the pair unless they helped him.

The man was given a small amount of money and fled, but police say he may have threatened other victims in the same way and they want to speak to anyone else who might have information.