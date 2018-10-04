Man reported missing near Campbell River found dead
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:50PM PDT
RCMP have confirmed a Comox man reported missing last week has been found dead.
Daniel Eli Gordey, 37, was reported missing on Sept. 28.
A large scale search followed in the Loveland Bay area, west of Campbell River.
According to RCMP, Gordey’s body was found Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the death is not criminal in nature. The file has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.
