A man is expected to make a full recovery after he was attacked by a black bear near Woss.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says the attack occurred July 1 on a remote logging road near the North Island community, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, said conservation officer Jon Paquin.

After conducting an investigation at the attack site, the conservation officer service said there's no evidence to suggest the bear was acting defensively.

Traps were set up in the area to try to capture it, but they have since been removed because there was on bear activity, Paquin said.

Officers are continuing to monitor the area and said the general public is at very low risk due to the remote region where it happened.

A dog present for the attack did not sustain any injuries, Paquin said.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding hikers to review the do's and don'ts of bear safety before going into the wilderness.

Anyone who encounters aggressive wildlife is asked to report it to the province's Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.