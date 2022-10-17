Man randomly punched in face while waiting for bus in Victoria

Victoria police say a man was arrested after he randomly assaulted another man who was waiting at a bus stop near the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Denman Street just after 9 a.m. for a report of a man being randomly punched at the bus stop.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that a stranger approached him and struck up an aggressive conversation before punching him and leaving the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say, and declined medical treatment.

Another witness directed police to the 2200-block of Shelbourne Street, where officers located a man who matched the suspect's description.

The man was arrested and brought to VicPD cells, where he was later released with conditions and a future court date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.