

CTV Vancouver Island





First responders in Courtenay rescued a man who ended up in the river below the Fifth Street Bridge.

Mounties sent out a call for assistance getting someone out of the water Wednesday morning.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said when firefighters arrived on scene, the man had already been pulled from the water and Mounties and paramedics were performing CPR on him.

It remains unclear how the man ended up in the water.

"We'll have to go back and do a debrief after we're done the callout," said Bardonnex.

A witness in the park near the bridge said he saw police cars racing to the scene, and the man pulled from the water appeared to be in poor condition.

"His face was pretty dark," said Gord Norton.

The man was transported to hospital in unknown condition.