Man on bike attacks senior in Langford: West Shore RCMP

Victoria -

A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked by a man on a bicycle in Langford.

West Shore RCMP say the alleged assault occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Jacklin Road near Langford Parkway.

The victim tells CTV News that the cyclist grazed her with his bicycle when riding on the sidewalk. When he stopped at a nearby intersection, she says she told him to slow down and to watch for others since he was biking on the sidewalk.

That's when she says the man turned around and rammed her with the front wheel of his bike.

She says she fell to the ground and landed on her face, receiving a concussion. She also received bruisers to her face, she says.

The woman says that bystanders came to her aid after the incident, and someone was able to follow the cyclist.

Police were called to the scene by witnesses, and Mounties say that a detailed description of the man provided by witnesses helped officers locate and arrest him quickly.

"While the investigation is still in its early stages, it appears the motive of the attack stemmed from a verbal confrontation regarding the cyclist riding his bicycle on the sidewalk," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"The victim and the suspect are not known to each other."

The 34-year-old cyclist of no fixed address has been released from custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 10.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.