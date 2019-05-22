

CTV Vancouver Island





A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident near Nanaimo.

Police and paramedics were called to a logging road near the intersection of South Forks Road and Nanaimo Lakes Road at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver. However, at 7 a.m. the man was pronounced dead.

Police say the man had been out for a late-night ride with two friends when he rounded a corner and lost control of his ATV.

He was "subsequently thrown some distance into nearby bushes," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"His friends, who were operating a side-by-side UTV, managed to carry him to the nearby road and called 911."

Investigators will be examining a number of factors in his death, including the speed of the vehicle, the terrain and the ATV itself to determine what may have contributed to the accident.

Police said the ATV will also undergo a mechanical inspection this week as the investigation continues.