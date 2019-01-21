

Andy Garland , CTV Vancouver Island





One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with another in Union Bay on Sunday.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Highway 19A. Comox Valley RCMP and North Vancouver Island Traffic Services attended the scene.

They determined that a southbound Toyota with a lone male occupant entered the northbound lane and collided with a Ford pickup truck occupied by a man and woman.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Occupants of the Ford sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether the Toyota driver was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The weather at the time was sunny, dry and warm. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call police at 250-286-6221, and quote file number 2019-25.