VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island man is dead and another man was airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash in Qualicum Beach.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Rupert Road and Jones Street.

A 52-year-old man from Coombs was driving a pickup truck eastbound when it collided with a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man from Parksville.

The 52-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was airlifted to hospital with unknown injuries. Police said Friday he is in stable condition.

Police are still looking to determine the cause of the crash, but say the pickup was struck when the other vehicle veered into the oncoming lane.

“We would like to thank all those that witnessed this tragedy and stayed to provide statements and accounts to police,” said Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman in a statement Friday.