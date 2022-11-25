Man injured in Nanaimo stabbing arrested for starting altercation: RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP say they have arrested a man who was stabbed early Thursday morning for allegedly starting the altercation that he was wounded in.

Police say the fight started around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue near a local Dollarama.

First responders were called to the scene after a man staggered into a nearby 7-Eleven saying he had been stabbed and was looking for medical aid.

The 32-year-old man was treated by paramedics and brought to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was then released after receiving treatment.

On Friday, Mounties said they had arrested the injured man because he allegedly started the altercation that ended with him being stabbed.

Police say surveillance video of the area shows the injured man was the "aggressor" in the encounter.

"Based on the evidence obtained to date, investigators believe the accused, who has mental health issues, initiated an unprovoked attack on a marginalized person of no fixed address," said Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release.

Police say the suspect was arrested at his home late Thursday afternoon for assault with a weapon.

The victim of the unprompted altercation was later found and did not require any medical treatment, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RMCP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file 2022-41242.