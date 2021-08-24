VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a man was sent to hospital for injuries that were potentially suffered during an assault last month.

Police say the investigation began on July 20, after a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics just after midnight.

The man, who had recently arrived in Nanaimo, was hospitalized for "medical reasons" at first, RCMP said in a release Monday.

However, after further investigation police say they now believe the man may have been injured in a "serious assault."

More than a month later, the man remains in hospital in serious condition, RCMP said Monday.

Police believe the potential assault occurred sometime between 11 p.m. July 19 and 1 a.m. July 20 in the downtown area.

Anyone who was in the area of Front Street, Terminal Avenue, Comox Road and Esplanade Street at that time, or who may have dashcam footage of the area, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2021-29170.