VICTORIA -- A 56-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run crash in Nanaimo.

The incident happened around 2:30 am Sunday in the 600-block of Milton Street, according to Mounties.

Officers arrived on scene as paramedics were preparing to transport the man to hospital.

Investigators spoke to several people who said that they did not see the collision but heard the impact and then found the injured man on the side of the road.

Witnesses told police they also heard the sound of a vehicle engine reeving and driving away. Several items were found at the scene, including parts of a vehicle, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Later that morning, officers recovered a grey 2004 Toyota Corolla parked in front of a home in the 100-block of Gillespie Street.

Based on evidence gathered at the crash scene and damage to the vehicle, investigators believe it may have been involved in the hit-and-run incident, police said Tuesday.

The vehicle was seized and a search warrant is being obtained to examine it further.

The injured man remains in hospital.

"Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not spoken with officers to please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"Additionally, any motorists with dash cam video who were in the vicinity at the time of the crash, are asked to review their videos for any possible evidence relating to the suspect vehicle."