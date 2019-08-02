

CTV Vancouver Island





A Campbell River man was taken to hospital following an altercation with someone armed with a knife Thursday evening.

Police were called to an incident involving a man and a woman at around 7:30 p.m. in the 600-block of 9th Avenue.

The pair know each other and both of them are also known to police.

After being taken to the hospital, the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in custody.

Police are still looking to speak to the woman, who left the scene before officers arrived.

“The RCMP would like to ensure the public that this was an isolated incident between two individuals who are known to one another and there is no threat to the general public at large," said Const. Maury Tyre of Campbell River RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 250 286-6221 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.