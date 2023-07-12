Man in custody after serious assault in Cumberland sends victim to hospital

One man is in custody facing multiple charges and another is in hospital recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after what police describe as a serious, targeted assault in Cumberland, B.C.

A statement from the Comox Valley RCMP says officers were called around noon on July 5 to the 3300-block of Third Street after a reported assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment while police identified a suspect who soon fled on an ATV into a wooded area.

With the assistance of police dogs and a helicopter the suspect was eventually apprehended, the statement says.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, the evidence gathered thus far indicates that this was a targeted attack and there does not appear to be a risk to the general public," said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition Wednesday. The suspect has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.