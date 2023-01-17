Man hospitalized after alleged road rage incident in Comox, B.C.

Police say the assault occurred Friday and the victim was still in hospital as of Tuesday. (File Photo) Police say the assault occurred Friday and the victim was still in hospital as of Tuesday. (File Photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario