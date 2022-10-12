Man fleeing robbery suspect tries to enter cars to escape pursuer: VicPD
Victoria police say a man has been arrested following a reported robbery and foot chase in the Gorge area on Tuesday evening.
Police say they were called to the 400-block of Cecelia Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a man being chased by another man who was wielding a baseball bat.
Callers told police that the fleeing man was yelling at bystanders for help.
As officers were enroute, police received more reports saying that the victim was trying to enter peoples' cars to escape his pursuer, and that the suspect had threatened to shoot the man.
Once police arrived, they found the victim, who had not been physically injured in the incident, according to VicPD.
The victim told police that the suspect had robbed him and left the area.
The suspect was found shortly after in the 400-block of Burnside Road. Police arrested him, at which point officers say they found a small wooden bat, a concealed knife in a sheath, and ammunition clips for a replica firearm.
Officers later learned the suspect was breaching multiple court-ordered conditions, including a condition not to possess knives.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident who has not already spoken with VicPD to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.
