VICTORIA -- Victoria police handed a man a $230 fine Saturday for refusing to wear a mask and coughing in an exaggerated manner inside a downtown restaurant.

Patrol officers were called to the restaurant in the 1400-block of Store Street after 8:30 p.m.

Restaurant staff reported the man refused to wear a face covering and became belligerent with staff, repeatedly swearing at them.

Police say as the man was leaving the restaurant, he coughed in an exaggerated manner toward staff.

Officers detained the man as he was leaving the restaurant and handed him a $230 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

It’s at least the third such fine Victoria police have issued to a restaurant-goer in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 23, police issued two tickets to a man who refused to follow COVID-19 protocols at a restaurant on Yates Street.