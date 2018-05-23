

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria man is facing 29 charges after police arrested him Friday for alleged money fraud in Esquimalt. He was later found to be carrying a cache of weapons and illegal drugs, according to police.

A business on Esquimalt Road called police Thursday to report two men who were using counterfeit currency.

Police found them near the intersection of Douglas and Yates streets on Friday afternoon. One of the men turned away from the officers, refusing to show his hands, then turned back around with a knife in his hand, Victoria police said. The officers were able to safely disarm the man and took him into custody.

After a search, the man was found to be in possession of five knives, a baton, bear spray, illegal drugs, a replica handgun and more than $7,000 in counterfeit money. The man is also linked to at least two more frauds involving counterfeit currency and is believed to be involved in more, police said.

Officers are recommending 29 charges including six counts of possession of concealed weapons and five counts of fraud under $5,000.

The second man was arrested for breaching his probation and was later released.

Police are asking anyone or any business that may have been given counterfeit currency to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.