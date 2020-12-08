VICTORIA -- A 60-year-old man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Langford on Monday.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Police say a blue 2010 Honda CRV was driving along Bellamy Road when it went off the road and rolled into a nearby ditch, colliding with a tree.

First responders rushed to the scene and found the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, suffering from “significant injuries.”

Firefighters extracted him from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

On Tuesday morning, police say the man died of his injuries.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. “Police and BC Coroners Service are conducting parallel investigations to determine all the facts, with no further information to be released at this time.”