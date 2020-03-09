WHISTLER, B.C. -- British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was pepper sprayed and shocked with a stun gun by Mounties on Sunday.

RCMP say the incident happened in Whistler at about 11 a.m., after people called to report an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a local business.

They say that the officers used pepper spray on the man, stunned him with a conducted energy weapon and used their batons “in an effort to gain control of him.”

During the interaction, they say the man “suddenly became still” and officers began CPR as they called paramedics.

He died after being taken to hospital.

RCMP say three officers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in and will determine “what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played” in the man's death.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.