VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver Island man is dead after a workplace incident at a logging facility on Monday.

Port McNeil RCMP said in a news release that they received word of a workplace fatality on Mount Connolly just before 12:30 p.m.

"When RCMP officers arrived they discovered a 41-year-old man from Comox had died in the tragic incident," police said in their release. "His identity will not be disclosed."

The circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation, but police said they do not suspect criminality.

The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are also investigating, police said.

Monday's incident happened less than 24 hours before two construction workers died on the job on Gabriola Island Tuesday morning.

The boom on a concrete pump truck fell on two workers who were working at a site on Taylor Road on the island shortly before 11 a.m.

Police, coroners and WorkSafeBC are all investigating that incident as well.