Man dead after drowning in Saanich Inlet

A man is dead after he drowned while swimming in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to Coles Bay around 5:40 p.m., according to B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

First responders attempted to revive the man but were not successful, he said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating the drowning.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident Tuesday.