Man dead after diving incident in Ladysmith, B.C.

First responders were called to Ladysmith, B.C. following a scuba diving incident on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say they were told that an injured man had been brought to shore by boat and that he was possibly deceased.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two crews responded to the call around 1 p.m. at the Government Dock in Ladysmith.

A ground paramedic unit and air ambulance attended the call, but no one was taken to hospital by paramedics, says the BCEHS.

The organization referred CTV News to the B.C. Coroners Service for further details.

At the time of publication, the coroners service had not provided a statement. This article will be updated if further information is provided.