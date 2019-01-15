

Victoria police have arrested a man convicted in his infant son's death who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.

Rourke Desmanche, 29, was spotted in the 700-block of Pembroke Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday by a Victoria police canine unit on patrol.

The officer recognized Desmanche as being wanted on a warrant for parole violations stemming from a previous homicide conviction, according to police.

After being told the dog would be deployed if he ran, Desmanche complied with the officer's orders and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Desmanche was previously last seen in Chilliwack and wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada, as reported by Crime Stoppers.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

In 2013, Desmanche was sentenced to 10 years in prison, minus time served, for assault and manslaughter in the death of his 10-week-old infant son in London, Ont.

Experts testified during the trial that the infant was in critical condition for weeks before he died as a result of being violently shaken.

Victoria police said in a news release that Desmanche would be held in custody until his next court date.