Man charged with impaired driving after woman killed in crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been charged following a highway crash that killed an elderly woman last year.

The crash occurred at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cranberry Avenue on May 20, 2021.

Witnesses at the time reported seeing a 74-year-old woman turning left onto the highway from Cranberry Avenue when a white pickup truck drove through a red light, colliding with the woman's car.

The elderly woman was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say the driver of the truck, 50-year-old Colin Hewitt, was arrested on Friday on charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and impaired operation of a vehicle over .08 blood alcohol level causing death.

Hewitt was released later that same day on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Nanaimo Provincial Court.