

CTV Vancouver Island





Police have arrested a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting that sent a man to hospital and shut down a major Victoria street for hours last week.

Tyler James Wardrope was arrested in Highlands Wednesday and is set to appear at the Victoria Courthouse Friday to face charges of attempted murder with a weapon related to a criminal organization, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Wardrope allegedly shot Ryan Williams in the buttocks outside of a home in the 1500-block of Bay Street on Tues., Aug. 6.

The shooting prompted a block-wide lockdown, with residents asked to stay in their homes while police searched for a suspect.

One neighbour said he heard four shots ring out before hearing what he believed to be a car fleeing the area at high speed.

Williams is a tenant in a rooming house on Bay Street, and the home's manager said he was fixing a window outside of the building when he was shot.

The victim reportedly pulled the bullet out of his body himself and handed it over to police.

In a news release, Victoria police said the victim is "continuing to recover from his wounds at this time."

Police said at the time the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Court records show that a Tyler James Wardrope was charged in a 2016 drug bust conducted by West Shore RCMP.

Officers said they seized marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, a quantity of suspected MDMA, prescription medication and a large sum of cash.

Wardrope, 24 at the time, was convicted on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.